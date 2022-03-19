Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm

March 19, 2022   04:25 pm

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved east and north-eastwards and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of March 19 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is likely to continue to move northwards and intensify into a depression by tomorrow and into a cyclonic storm by March 21.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the Central parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by 04N-11N and 89E-97E until further notice.

The fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.19

Family in need of help receives earnest support from many donors

Family in need of help receives earnest support from many donors

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

Tense situation as people wait in queue for LP gas

Tense situation as people wait in queue for LP gas

Prices of automobile spare parts rise

Prices of automobile spare parts rise

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to suspend operations?

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to suspend operations?

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya