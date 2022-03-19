Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved east and north-eastwards and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of March 19 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is likely to continue to move northwards and intensify into a depression by tomorrow and into a cyclonic storm by March 21.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the Central parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by 04N-11N and 89E-97E until further notice.

The fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.