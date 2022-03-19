Wimal, Gammanpila and Vasudeva to boycott All Party Conference

Former Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara have decided to boycott the All Party Conference scheduled for next week.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) chairman said they would they plan to issue a statement in this regard on Monday (March 21).

The All Party Conference is scheduled to be held next Wednesday (March 23) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The conference was organized following a request made by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). All political parties representing the parliament have been informed in writing to attend the conference.