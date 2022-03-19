Covid: Four more deaths, 238 new cases added to total count

The Health Ministry says that another 238 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 657,791.

According to official figures, 624,592 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 16,943.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 04 new coronavirus-related deaths for March 18, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,426.

According to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information, all the victims confirmed today are females who are in the age group of 60 years and above.