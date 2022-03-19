Foreign Secretary discusses areas of cooperation with new U.S. envoy

March 19, 2022   10:01 pm

The newly appointed Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka Julie Chung called on Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof.  Jayanath Colombage recently at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombo.

Secretary Colombage congratulated Ambassador Chung on the presentation of credentials and stated that he looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Chung to further strengthen the relations and friendship between Sri Lanka and the United States.

Ambassador Chung assured that the U.S. remains committed to working constructively with Sri Lanka and supports Sri Lanka.

Secretary Colombage and Ambassador Chung held cordial and frank discussions on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both welcomed the arrangements being made for the visit of Under Secretary of Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland from the U.S. Department of State and the convening of the 4th Session of the Sri Lanka-U.S. Partnership Dialogue next week.

