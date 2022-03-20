Litro says no LP gas shortage in the coming days

Despite initial supply issues, Litro Gas Lanka Limited sought to ease worries of a gas shortage, announcing that it will be able to issue uninterrupted gas supplies to the market in the future.

The company stated that it will be able to issue 100,000 gas cylinders to the market daily in the coming days and prevent any shortages.

This is because the company has been able to source the US dollars necessary to pay for gas shipments.

LP gas distribution at the Litro Gas company’s distribution terminal at Muthurajawela in Kerawalapitiya, which continued at around 9.00 p.m. last night, resumed at 10.00 a.m. this morning.

The company said steps were taken to issue 100,000 gas cylinders to the market today.

However, Litro Gas officials on Friday claimed that the company is facing terrible losses at the moment and that if it continues to do so, it might have to close down in the near future.

The advertising manager of Litro Gas said this is due to the local market prices not matching up with the rates in the global market.

He went on to say that going by the current global market prices, the company incurs a net loss of Rs. 2,000 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, long queues are still seen outside LP gas distribution centres across the island.

A man died today (March 19) while waiting in a queue to obtain kerosene in the area of Wattegama, Kandy.

The incident took place at the Ellepola filling station.

The deceased was identified as a 71-year-old named Mohamed Illiyas, a resident of Uduthalawinna area in Wattegama.

According to reports, he had been in the queue for at least four hours and collapsed after getting drenched in the rain.