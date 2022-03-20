Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery temporarily halts operations from today

March 20, 2022   09:59 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will temporarily cease operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery with effect from today (March 20).

The refinery is shut down for the third time since last December due to the lack of adequate stocks of crude oil for refining activities, CPC chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said.

Although required stocks of crude oil have been ordered from several companies, a specific date of the receipt of the order still remains an open question.

However, the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery is expected to resume operations as soon as the imported crude oil shipments are received.

Speaking on the matter, the president of Petroleum General Employees’ Union Ashoka Ranwala stressed that having to suspend operations at the oil refinery on three occasions within such a short period of time is a serious issue.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Reason for ongoing crises is fraud & corruption - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero

Reason for ongoing crises is fraud & corruption - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero

Reason for ongoing crises is fraud & corruption - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero

Silent protest in Dehiwala against commodity price hike

Silent protest in Dehiwala against commodity price hike

Protests in several areas due to non-receipt of LP gas

Protests in several areas due to non-receipt of LP gas

Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery shut down again from today

Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery shut down again from today

No LP gas shortage in the coming days, Litro assures (English)

No LP gas shortage in the coming days, Litro assures (English)

Covid-19 pandemic is far from over - WHO (English)

Covid-19 pandemic is far from over - WHO (English)

Minister Sabry says IMF move will instil confidence in the system (English)

Minister Sabry says IMF move will instil confidence in the system (English)

Payment for fuel tanker postponed to Monday (English)

Payment for fuel tanker postponed to Monday (English)