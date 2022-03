Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the main liquefied petroleum gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, announced a staggering hike in the rates of its products today (March 20).

Thereby, the price of a 12.5kg domestic LP gas cylinder has soared to Rs. 4,199.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5kg cylinder increased to Rs. 1,680 while the price of a 2kg cylinder rose to Rs. 672.