Another man standing in queue dies after collapsing

March 20, 2022   12:54 pm

Another man has died after collapsing while standing in a queue to purchase petrol in Kadawatha town, the police said.

According to reports, the deceased is a 70-year-old.

Meanwhile, 71-year-old died on Saturday (March 19) while waiting in a queue to obtain kerosene in the area of Wattegama, Kandy. The incident took place at the Ellepola filling station.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Uduthalawinna area in Wattegama, named Mohamed Illiyas. It was reported that he had been in the queue for at least four hours and collapsed after getting drenched in the rain.

