Ranjan Ramanayake admitted to Colombo National Hospital

The incarcerated former Member of Parliament, Ranjan Ramanayake has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, the Prisons Department says.

He was taken to the orthopaedic clinic of the hospital this morning (March 20) and was subsequently admitted for further treatment.

He was previously under medical care at the Welikada Prison Hospital.

In January last year, Ramanayake was convicted over contempt of court and was sentenced to a term of four-year rigorous imprisonment.