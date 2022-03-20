Ranjan Ramanayake admitted to Colombo National Hospital

Ranjan Ramanayake admitted to Colombo National Hospital

March 20, 2022   02:40 pm

The incarcerated former Member of Parliament, Ranjan Ramanayake has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, the Prisons Department says.

He was taken to the orthopaedic clinic of the hospital this morning (March 20) and was subsequently admitted for further treatment.

He was previously under medical care at the Welikada Prison Hospital.

In January last year, Ramanayake was convicted over contempt of court and was sentenced to a term of four-year rigorous imprisonment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First diesel shipment procured from Indian loan arrives in SL today

First diesel shipment procured from Indian loan arrives in SL today

First diesel shipment procured from Indian loan arrives in SL today

Manusath Derana's Sri Pada cleaning campaign

Manusath Derana's Sri Pada cleaning campaign

Govt still committed to protecting people in North - PM

Govt still committed to protecting people in North - PM

Godakawela-Bibilegama road construction abandoned halfway

Godakawela-Bibilegama road construction abandoned halfway

Will build a country with increased exports - D.V. Chanaka

Will build a country with increased exports - D.V. Chanaka

Torch-bearing protesters seek solutions for ongoing crises

Torch-bearing protesters seek solutions for ongoing crises

People still standing in endless queues for LP gas and fuel

People still standing in endless queues for LP gas and fuel