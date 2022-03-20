Two arrested over Nawala filling station robbery

March 20, 2022   02:50 pm

Two people have been arrested in connection with the recent robbery at a filling station in Nawala area.

A group on unidentified individuals wielding swords had attacked the filling station employees on March 18 and robbed over Rs. 250,000 in cash.

During the investigations into the incident, the police managed to apprehend two individuals who were involved in the robbery.

The arrest was made yesterday. The police seized 10g and 300mg of heroin in possession of the suspects.

The duo, aged 24 and 37, are reportedly residents of Moragasmulla and Narahenpita areas. They will be produced before Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today.

