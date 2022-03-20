Red alert issued for cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

March 20, 2022   03:51 pm

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 08.30 a.m. today over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea near latitude 10.1N and Longitude 92.6E (10.1N 92.6E).

It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a deep depression by 05.30 a.m. tomorrow (March 21) and into a cyclonic storm on the same day.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds 45-55 kmph gusting up to 60-70 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East and southeast Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by (07N-13N and 90E-97E) until further notice.

Those who are out at the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

