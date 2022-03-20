NPP will boycott All-Party Conference - Anura Kumara

March 20, 2022   07:59 pm

The Leader of National People’s Power (NPP), MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says his party would not attend the All-Party Conference, scheduled for March 23.

The conference, mooted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis, will kick off under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today (March 20), the parliamentarian said his party plans to boycott the All-Party Conference, as it was mooted as a solution for the political rift between the SLFP and SLPP, not to find a way out of the economic crisis.

“We emphasized the need for such a conference one and a half years ago. Now that the crisis has escalated, there is no point in inviting us to this conference,” MP Dissanayake said further.

Meanwhile, former Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara have also decided to boycott the said conference.

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.20

Fourth Manusath Derana cleaning campaign to make Sri Pada garbage-free

Price of a cup of milk tea goes up

Another man standing in fuel queue dies after collapsing

Laugfs Gas announces record price hike

Anura Kumara to boycott All Party Conference

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

First diesel shipment procured from Indian loan arrives in SL today

