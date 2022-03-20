One dead, at least 20 injured after bus topples in Mullaitivu

March 20, 2022   09:25 pm

A private bus has toppled this evening (March 20) in the area of Mullivaikkal in Mullaitivu, killing one passenger.

According to hospital sources, at least 20 others have sustained injuries in the accident.

Reportedly, the bus had been en route to Jaffna from Mullaitivu with nearly 30 passengers aboard.

The accident has happened when the bus in question and an SLTB bus were trying to overtake each other.

Mullaitivu Police is investigating the incident further.

