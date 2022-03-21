Two arrested over recent murder during robbery in Malabe

Two arrested over recent murder during robbery in Malabe

March 21, 2022   04:35 am

The police have arrested two individuals involved in a burglary during which a woman was tied up inside her house in Thalahena, Malabe and her ailing husband was murdered.

The suspects had stolen gold jewellery worth approximately Rs. 1.5 million.

In the early hours of March 16, the two individuals, who entered a residence, had tied up a woman and murdered her husband before making off with their gold jewellery, including a necklace, bracelet, three rings and two earrings.

The main suspect, who had reportedly frequented the murder victim’s place to pluck coconuts, and his associate were taken into custody by the Western Province (South) crimes division on Sunday (March 20).

The deceased was an 81-year-old retired major named Jayaratne Bandara.

Investigating CCTV footage, the police managed to trace the route of the suspects to Battaramulla, after they left the victim’s residence in the early hours of the day.

The police later uncovered that the main suspect is a permanent resident of Sayurupura apartment complex in Welikada. However, it was later revealed that he was no longer living there.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had raided a house in Dematagoda area and managed to arrest the two suspects.

During interrogations, the two suspects have divulged that part of the stole items were pawned. It was also revealed that they are heavily addicted to narcotics.

The two suspects will be produced before Nugegoda court later. Western Province (South) crimes division is continuing the probes into the incident.

