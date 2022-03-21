Youth stabbed to death following argument at fuel station

March 21, 2022   07:47 am

A motorcyclist has been stabbed and killed by a three-wheeler driver following an argument at a petrol filling station at Horagolla in Nittambuwa last night (20).

According to reports, the motorcyclist and the three-wheeler driver were involved in an argument while waiting in line to obtain fuel at the filling station.

The three-wheeler driver had moved forward after obtaining fuel while he had then proceeded to attack the motorcyclist involved in the argument with a sharp object as the latter was preparing to leave after obtaining fuel himself. 

The attacker had subsequently fled following the attack while the motorcyclist, who was admitted to the Wathupitiwala Hospital in critical condition, had succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. 

The victim is a 28-year-old youth from Colombo 14.

Nittambuwa Police are conducting investigations to arrest the suspect who committed the murder. 

