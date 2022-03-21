Decision taken on school term tests in Western Province

March 21, 2022   08:18 am

The term tests for Grades 09, 10 and 11 of government schools in the Western Province, which were postponed due to shortages of printing paper, will be held as previously scheduled, according to the provincial education department. 

The Provincial Director of Education Mr. P. Srilal Nonis stated that they have been able to obtain the paper required for the printing of question papers.

Accordingly, the term tests for Grades 09, 10 and 11 students in all schools in the Western Province will commence on March 29 as previously scheduled while the exams will be held according to the same timetable issued earlier.

In addition to this, the term tests for Grades 06, 07 and 08 students will be conducted as per usual from today (21) onwards, the Provincial Director of Education added. 

Education authorities had last week announced that the term tests, scheduled to commence next week, were postponed indefinitely due to an acute paper shortage as printers were unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink.

