President calls special meeting of the ruling party

President calls special meeting of the ruling party

March 21, 2022   10:32 am

A special meeting of the ruling party is scheduled to be held tomorrow (22) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The meeting is to be held at Temple Trees at around 6.00 pm tomorrow, government sources told Ada Derana.

All members of parliament (MPs) from the ruling party have reportedly been informed to attend the mandatory meeting.

It is reported that the discussion will focus on economic issues, including the dollar crisis in the country.

Prior to the special meeting to be held in the evening, the ruling party’s parliamentary group is scheduled to meet tomorrow morning under the leadership of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament complex, according to government sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The endless queues for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

The endless queues for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

The endless queues for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

None of our proposals were executed by Minister of Finance  Gammanpila

None of our proposals were executed by Minister of Finance  Gammanpila

Former President explains the objectives of All-Party Conference

Former President explains the objectives of All-Party Conference

They are calling us when the patient is about to die  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

They are calling us when the patient is about to die  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Geetha on how the country could have avoided present crisis

Geetha on how the country could have avoided present crisis

A/C technicians accuse errant importers of profiting from dollar rate

A/C technicians accuse errant importers of profiting from dollar rate

Dayasiri on skyrocketing gas prices and electricity tariff hike

Dayasiri on skyrocketing gas prices and electricity tariff hike

CEB wants a hike in electricity tariff to avoid losses (English)

CEB wants a hike in electricity tariff to avoid losses (English)