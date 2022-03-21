President calls special meeting of the ruling party

A special meeting of the ruling party is scheduled to be held tomorrow (22) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The meeting is to be held at Temple Trees at around 6.00 pm tomorrow, government sources told Ada Derana.

All members of parliament (MPs) from the ruling party have reportedly been informed to attend the mandatory meeting.

It is reported that the discussion will focus on economic issues, including the dollar crisis in the country.

Prior to the special meeting to be held in the evening, the ruling party’s parliamentary group is scheduled to meet tomorrow morning under the leadership of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament complex, according to government sources.