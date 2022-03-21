Russian woman killed in lorry-motorcycle accident

A foreign national has died in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry at Ahangama on the Galle-Matara road.

Police said the incident had occurred last evening (20) when a motorcyclist traveling from Matara to Galle had attempted to overtake a lorry and collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Russian woman, had reportedly died instantly from critical injuries sustained in the accident.

Police believe that the incident had been caused due to reckless and careless driving by the lorry driver, who has been arrested in connection with the accident.

Ahangama Police are conducting further investigations.