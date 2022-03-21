Russian woman killed in lorry-motorcycle accident

Russian woman killed in lorry-motorcycle accident

March 21, 2022   10:47 am

A foreign national has died in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry at Ahangama on the Galle-Matara road.

Police said the incident had occurred last evening (20) when a motorcyclist traveling from Matara to Galle had attempted to overtake a lorry and collided with the vehicle. 

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Russian woman, had reportedly died instantly from critical injuries sustained in the accident. 

Police believe that the incident had been caused due to reckless and careless driving by the lorry driver, who has been arrested in connection with the accident. 

Ahangama Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The endless queues for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

The endless queues for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

The endless queues for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

None of our proposals were executed by Minister of Finance  Gammanpila

None of our proposals were executed by Minister of Finance  Gammanpila

Former President explains the objectives of All-Party Conference

Former President explains the objectives of All-Party Conference

They are calling us when the patient is about to die  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

They are calling us when the patient is about to die  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Geetha on how the country could have avoided present crisis

Geetha on how the country could have avoided present crisis

A/C technicians accuse errant importers of profiting from dollar rate

A/C technicians accuse errant importers of profiting from dollar rate

Dayasiri on skyrocketing gas prices and electricity tariff hike

Dayasiri on skyrocketing gas prices and electricity tariff hike

CEB wants a hike in electricity tariff to avoid losses (English)

CEB wants a hike in electricity tariff to avoid losses (English)