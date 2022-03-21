Retired doctor arrested over grenade at Borella church granted bail

March 21, 2022   11:39 am

The retired doctor from Piliyandala, who was arrested over the hand grenade found at a church premises in Borella, has been granted bail by the Colombo High Court. 

A hand grenade was discovered inside the All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11 while police had later arrested three individuals including a person who worked at the church, based on CCTV footage. 

Following investigations, it was revealed that another person was responsible for bringing the grenade to the church and that the individual in question was identified and apprehended by the police. During interrogation the suspect had revealed information regarding another person who had aided him. 

Police had then arrested a retired doctor from Piliyandala who had allegedly proceeded to reveal information also connecting him to the grenades placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita and the Bellanwila Temple. 

One of the arrestees had recorded a statement before the Colombo Additional Magistrate behind closed doors on Feb. 01.

Earlier this month, the court had released the church worker, who was under detention orders in connection with the incident.

On February 02, the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered the release of a church worker and two others who were arrested on suspicion over the hand grenade found inside the church. 

Meanwhile the three suspects in custody over the incident including the retired doctor had been remanded until March 29 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was last taken up on March 14. 

