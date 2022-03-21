SJB decides not to attend All-Party Conference

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided not to participate in the All-Party Conference to be held on Wednesday (March 23), SJB National Organiser MP Tissa Attanayake said.

The conference, mooted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis, will kick off under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 23.

Meanwhile the Leader of National People’s Power (NPP), MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake has also said that his party would not attend the All-Party Conference.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday (March 20), the parliamentarian said his party plans to boycott the All-Party Conference, as it was mooted as a solution for the political rift between the SLFP and SLPP, not to find a way out of the economic crisis.

Meanwhile, former Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara have also decided to boycott the said conference.

The conference was organized following a request made by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). All political parties representing the parliament have been informed in writing to attend the conference.