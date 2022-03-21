Another elderly man dies while waiting in queue for fuel in Sri Lanka

Another person has reportedly died after collapsing while standing in line to purchase fuel in Sri Lanka, making it the third death reported under similar circumstances within a couple of days.

It is reported that a person who had arrived at a filling station in the Meerigama area to obtain fuel had suddenly collapsed and fallen.

The individual in question had reportedly arrived at the station with several cans and was attempting leave after obtaining fuel when he had collapsed to the ground within the premises of the filling station itself.

He was then rushed to the Meerigama Hospital, however he had subsequently passed away.

The deceased is a 76-year-old resident of Meerigama, according to police.

Similar incidents were also reported yesterday and the day before (19) when two 70-year-old men died while waiting in serpentine lines outside gas stations in Kadawatha and Kandy.

Both of the deceased had waited in line for nearly six hours.

The deaths are thought to have been caused by acute exhaustion brought on by the scorching heat.

Sri Lankans have been queuing at petrol stations for weeks, sometimes for hours, as the country grapples with one of the greatest economic crises in its independent history, with a dearth of foreign money limiting the supply of crucial items.