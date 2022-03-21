US Under Secretary Nuland to arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday

US Under Secretary Nuland to arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday

March 21, 2022   05:20 pm

US State Department’s Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is to pay an official visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday (March 23), the US Embassy in Colombo said.

She is expected participate in a one-day official visit to the country. 

Nuland is currently visiting Bangladesh and is slated to also travel to India before arriving in Colombo. 

The US State Department had announced that the Under Secretary for Political Affairs will travel from March 19-23 to Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation to underscore U.S. commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners.  

Under Secretary Nuland is to hold Partnership Dialogues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.  

On each stop, Under Secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement had said.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

