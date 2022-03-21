Power cut schedule for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that it has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for scheduled power cuts tomorrow (March 22).

Accordingly, the areas listed under Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W, in the schedule will be imposed power cuts of 02 hours and 40 minutes between 9.00am and 5.00pm and 01 hour between 5.00pm and 9.00pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L, will experience power interruptions of 03 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00am and 6.00pm and 01 hour and 40 minutes between 6.00pm and 11.00pm.



