Ada Derana won the award for People’s News Provider of the Year at the SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards 2022.

TV Derana had earlier picked up the award for People’s Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year.

Meanwhile Nayanathara Wickramaarachchi of TV Derana’s “Deweni Inima” teledrama won the award for People’s Youth Choice Television Actress of the Year.

Organized by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) for the 16th year, SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards 2021 is currently underway at the at Monarch Imperial, in the company of distinguished guests and invitees.

Themed “heart share” to pay special attention to the importance of creating an emotional bond with Sri Lankan consumers and people, this year’s awards recognize the most loved brands, personalities, programmes, and more under 37 main awards categories and nine youth awards categories.

SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards has been a significant national event in Sri Lanka, giving people an opportunity for people to share their love and enthusiasm, and bringing together a number of interesting personalities in celebration of making a mark on the hearts of all Sri Lankans.