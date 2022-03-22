Energy Ministers driver murdered

Energy Ministers driver murdered

March 21, 2022   11:34 pm

The driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge’s security vehicle has reportedly been murdered by a group of individuals who had attacked him with clubs and a sharp object over personal dispute. 

The deceased is a 41-year-old father of two and a resident of Gammanawatta in Mawittara, Kesbewa.

According to preliminary inquiries, the victim had initially warned a youth who had been riding a motorcycle at high speeds in front of his home to reduce his speed.

Angered by this, the youth in question had gone home and returned with another group of individuals while they had then proceeded to attack the minister’s driver with clubs and stabbed him with a sharp object. 

The victims had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Piliyandala Hospital in critical condition. 

Police officers had visited several residences in the area last night (21) in search of the suspects involved in the murder, however they have already fled the area.

Kesbewa Police have launched an investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Not prepared to say 'yes sir' and mislead leaders - Roshan Ranasinghe

Not prepared to say 'yes sir' and mislead leaders - Roshan Ranasinghe

Not prepared to say 'yes sir' and mislead leaders - Roshan Ranasinghe

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.21

Sri Lanka requests $1 billion loan and $1.5 billion credit line from China (English)

Sri Lanka requests $1 billion loan and $1.5 billion credit line from China (English)

SJB is the only alternative to rescue this country  Sajith (English)

SJB is the only alternative to rescue this country  Sajith (English)

SJB decides not to attend All-Party Conference (English)

SJB decides not to attend All-Party Conference (English)

Several parties decide to boycott All-Party Conference

Several parties decide to boycott All-Party Conference

First diesel shipment procured from Indian credit line arrives in Colombo (English)

First diesel shipment procured from Indian credit line arrives in Colombo (English)

Advisory committee submits 5 proposals to national economic council (English)

Advisory committee submits 5 proposals to national economic council (English)