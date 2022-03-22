The driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge’s security vehicle has reportedly been murdered by a group of individuals who had attacked him with clubs and a sharp object over personal dispute.

The deceased is a 41-year-old father of two and a resident of Gammanawatta in Mawittara, Kesbewa.

According to preliminary inquiries, the victim had initially warned a youth who had been riding a motorcycle at high speeds in front of his home to reduce his speed.

Angered by this, the youth in question had gone home and returned with another group of individuals while they had then proceeded to attack the minister’s driver with clubs and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victims had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Piliyandala Hospital in critical condition.

Police officers had visited several residences in the area last night (21) in search of the suspects involved in the murder, however they have already fled the area.

Kesbewa Police have launched an investigations into the incident.