Nimal Lanza resigns as State Minister

State Minister Nimal Lanza has stepped down from his ministerial portfolio, Ada Derana learns.

In his letter of resignation directed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the SLPP parliamentarian said, although he could hold on to his position for three more years, his conscience no longer allows him to do so, at a time when the members of the public are gravely affected by a crisis.

Lanza was serving as the State Minister of Rural Roads and Other Infrastructure.

His resignation came days after National Organizer of National Freedom Front (NFF) Jayantha Samaraweera stepped down from his position as the State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development.

Meanwhile, in a Cabinet reshuffle on March 03 and 04, Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerawansa were stripped of their portfolios as the Minister of Energy and Minister of Industries, respectively.