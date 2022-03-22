Special ruling party meeting chaired by President today

A special meeting of the ruling party chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held at around 6.30 p.m. today (March 22).

The meeting is to be held at Temple Trees, Ada Derana learns.

All members of parliament (MPs) from the ruling party have reportedly been informed to mandatorily attend the meeting, which is expected tp focus on economic issues, including the dollar crisis in the country.

Prior to the special meeting to be held in the evening, the ruling party’s parliamentary group is meeting this morning under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The meeting will be held at the Parliament complex.