Sri Lanka to receive Indian grant for Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre

Sri Lanka to receive Indian grant for Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre

March 22, 2022   12:01 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka with a grant of USD 6 million from India.

In a statement, the government said India has agreed to provide the required financial assistance for this Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre.

The relevant proposal was tabled by President Gotabaya in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.

Thereby, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of India and an agreement with Bharath Electronics of India will be signed for the establishment of the said centre.

Bharat Electronics Limited is an Indian government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company, which primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana bags top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022

Derana bags top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022

Derana bags top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country plunged into economic crisis due to incompetent management - Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Country plunged into economic crisis due to incompetent management - Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Five-hour power interruptions continue today

Five-hour power interruptions continue today

SB says Sri Lanka still has lowest fuel prices in Asia

SB says Sri Lanka still has lowest fuel prices in Asia

People in queues not responsible for this crisis  Pubudu Jayagoda

People in queues not responsible for this crisis  Pubudu Jayagoda

Not prepared to say 'yes sir' and mislead leaders - Roshan Ranasinghe

Not prepared to say 'yes sir' and mislead leaders - Roshan Ranasinghe

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.21