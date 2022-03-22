Sri Lanka to receive Indian grant for Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka with a grant of USD 6 million from India.

In a statement, the government said India has agreed to provide the required financial assistance for this Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre.

The relevant proposal was tabled by President Gotabaya in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.

Thereby, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of India and an agreement with Bharath Electronics of India will be signed for the establishment of the said centre.

Bharat Electronics Limited is an Indian government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company, which primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications.