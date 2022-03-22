Marriage Registration Ordinance to be amended

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to introduce new laws pertaining to the registration of foreign divorces, marriage annulment or recognition of judicial separation.

The legal draftsmen are currently preparing bills for this purpose, the government said in a statement.

Although requirements to be fulfilled for the registration of marriage should be included in the Marriage Registration Ordinance, it does not include provisions regarding foreign marriage registration, annulment of marriage, or judicial separation.

Thereby, the Cabinet of Ministers has given its nod to the proposal tabled by Justice Minister to amend the said Act and to instruct a legal draftsman to prepare a Bill to that effect.

Further, the approval was given to publish this bill in the Government Gazette and consequently submit it for parliamentary approval.