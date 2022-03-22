Three arrested over murder of energy ministers driver

Three arrested over murder of energy ministers driver

March 22, 2022   03:26 pm

The main suspect involved in the murder of the driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge has been arrested in the area of Kalubowila.

According to the police, the suspect is currently receiving medical care at the emergency treatment unit of the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila under police protection.

In the meantime, the suspect’s father and the brother have been placed under arrest after they surrendered to the police.

A knife, sword, two smashed glassed bottles, and a rod allegedly used by the perpetrators have also been seized by the police.

Reports also revealed that the mother of the main suspect and two other individuals are slated to be apprehended over the incident.

The driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge’s security vehicle was murdered at around 7.00 p.m. last night (March 21) by a group of individuals who had attacked him with clubs and a sharp object over a personal dispute. 

The deceased is a 41-year-old father of two and a resident of Gammanawatta in Mawittara, Kesbewa.

According to preliminary inquiries, the victim had initially warned a youth who had been riding a motorcycle at high speeds in front of his home to reduce his speed.

Angered by this, the youth in question had gone home and returned with another group of individuals while they had then proceeded to attack the minister’s driver with clubs and stabbed him with a sharp object. 

The victims had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Piliyandala Hospital in critical condition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

International Day of Forests 2022: national programme at Sinharaja

International Day of Forests 2022: national programme at Sinharaja

International Day of Forests 2022: national programme at Sinharaja

Nimal Lanza resigns as State Minister

Nimal Lanza resigns as State Minister

Minister Gamini's driver clubbed to death over personal dispute

Minister Gamini's driver clubbed to death over personal dispute

Untimely passing of a member of Derana family

Untimely passing of a member of Derana family

Gas shortage again leads to tense situations in several areas

Gas shortage again leads to tense situations in several areas

Army personnel deployed at Ceypetco filling stations

Army personnel deployed at Ceypetco filling stations

Derana bags top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022

Derana bags top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022

We don't know what the finance minister is doing  Lakshman Kiriella

We don't know what the finance minister is doing  Lakshman Kiriella