The main suspect involved in the murder of the driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge has been arrested in the area of Kalubowila.

According to the police, the suspect is currently receiving medical care at the emergency treatment unit of the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila under police protection.

In the meantime, the suspect’s father and the brother have been placed under arrest after they surrendered to the police.

A knife, sword, two smashed glassed bottles, and a rod allegedly used by the perpetrators have also been seized by the police.

Reports also revealed that the mother of the main suspect and two other individuals are slated to be apprehended over the incident.

The driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge’s security vehicle was murdered at around 7.00 p.m. last night (March 21) by a group of individuals who had attacked him with clubs and a sharp object over a personal dispute.

The deceased is a 41-year-old father of two and a resident of Gammanawatta in Mawittara, Kesbewa.

According to preliminary inquiries, the victim had initially warned a youth who had been riding a motorcycle at high speeds in front of his home to reduce his speed.

Angered by this, the youth in question had gone home and returned with another group of individuals while they had then proceeded to attack the minister’s driver with clubs and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victims had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Piliyandala Hospital in critical condition.