TNA to attend All-Party Conference

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) will attend the All-Party Conference scheduled for tomorrow (March 23), Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran says.

The conference, mooted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis, will kick off under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

All political parties representing the parliament have been informed in writing to attend the conference.

However, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s National People’s Power (NPP) have decided to boycott the said conference.

Meanwhile, former Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara have also decided not to attend the forum.