Second reading of PTA Amendment Bill passed in Parliament

March 22, 2022   04:52 pm

The second reading of the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) (Amendment) Bill has been passed in Parliament with a majority of 51 votes.

The PTA Amendment Bill was passed with amendments, with 86 lawmakers voting in favour and 35 voting against.

The debate on the second reading of the said Bill was held today (March 22) as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Parliament convened at 10.00 a.m. this morning and the debate was taken up from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

