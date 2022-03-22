Power cuts scheduled for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to impose scheduled power cuts in the country tomorrow (March 23).

Accordingly the power interruptions will be imposed as follows:

Areas P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W - 1 hour from 10.30am to 4.30pm and 1 hour and 40 minutes from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.



Areas A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L - 3 hours and 20 minutes from 8.00am to 6.00pm and 1 hour and 40 minutes from 6.00pm to 11.00pm.

Demand Management Schedule - 23 March 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd