Sri Lanka to get INR 300 Mn grant for unitary digital ID program

March 22, 2022   10:00 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India to receive the necessary financial assistance for the implementation of the Unitary Digital Identity Framework in Sri Lanka.

India has agreed to provide a grant of INR 300 million to implement Unitary Digital Identity Framework.

The proposal tabled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Technology to sign the said MoU was accordingly given the go-ahead.

The draft MoU has been cleared by the Attorney General.

