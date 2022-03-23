Evening thundershowers likely over the next few days

Evening thundershowers likely over the next few days

March 23, 2022   07:35 am

Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the formation of evening thundershowers during the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

Ruling party meeting discusses taking expedited steps to end queues

Ruling party meeting discusses taking expedited steps to end queues

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's proposal for resolving the crisis

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's proposal for resolving the crisis

Petrol stations closing by the day without fuel stocks (English)

Petrol stations closing by the day without fuel stocks (English)

Surcharge Tax Bill can be passed with simple parliamentary majority - SC (English)

Surcharge Tax Bill can be passed with simple parliamentary majority - SC (English)

Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring (English)

Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring (English)

TV Derana wins top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022 (English)

TV Derana wins top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022 (English)

Suspects arrested over murder of Energy Minister's driver

Suspects arrested over murder of Energy Minister's driver