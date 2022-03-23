Evening thundershowers likely over the next few days

Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the formation of evening thundershowers during the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.