All-Party Conference to kick off today

All-Party Conference to kick off today

March 23, 2022   09:24 am

The All-Party Conference chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat today (March 23).

The conference was mooted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis.

All political parties representing the parliament have been informed in writing to attend the conference.

However, Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s National People’s Power will boycott the said conference.

In addition, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), Democratic Left Front, Democratic People’s Front, Ceylon Workers’ Congress, All Ceylon Makkal Congress and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress have also decided to join in to boycott the forum.

However, the Tamil National Alliance, United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the MPs of Sri Lanka Freedom Party have confirmed their attendance.

Meanwhile, MP Tissa Vitharana and Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera will participate in the conference, representing the 11 government-allied political parties including the PHU and the National Freedom Front (NFF), Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

Ruling party meeting discusses taking expedited steps to end queues

Ruling party meeting discusses taking expedited steps to end queues

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's proposal for resolving the crisis

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's proposal for resolving the crisis

Petrol stations closing by the day without fuel stocks (English)

Petrol stations closing by the day without fuel stocks (English)

Surcharge Tax Bill can be passed with simple parliamentary majority - SC (English)

Surcharge Tax Bill can be passed with simple parliamentary majority - SC (English)

Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring (English)

Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring (English)

TV Derana wins top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022 (English)

TV Derana wins top awards at SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022 (English)

Suspects arrested over murder of Energy Minister's driver

Suspects arrested over murder of Energy Minister's driver