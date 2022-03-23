All-Party Conference to kick off today

The All-Party Conference chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat today (March 23).

The conference was mooted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis.

All political parties representing the parliament have been informed in writing to attend the conference.

However, Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s National People’s Power will boycott the said conference.

In addition, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), Democratic Left Front, Democratic People’s Front, Ceylon Workers’ Congress, All Ceylon Makkal Congress and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress have also decided to join in to boycott the forum.

However, the Tamil National Alliance, United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the MPs of Sri Lanka Freedom Party have confirmed their attendance.

Meanwhile, MP Tissa Vitharana and Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera will participate in the conference, representing the 11 government-allied political parties including the PHU and the National Freedom Front (NFF), Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara said.