Take Covid booster dose before end of March - Dr. Hemantha Herath

Everyone must properly adhere to the health guidelines in the upcoming festive season to prevent the recurrence of another wave of Covid-19 in the country, says the Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo, Dr. Herath urged people who are yet to receive the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming days, to get themselves vaccinated before the end of March.