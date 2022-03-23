The All-Party Conference chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently underway at the Presidential Secretariat.

The forum was mooted by Sri Lanka Freedom Party to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis.

The United National Party, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Tamil National Alliance, Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, National Congress, Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal, Upcountry People’s Front, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Sri Lanka Mahajana Party, Eelam People’s Democratic Party, Lanka Sama Samaja Party’s MP Tissa Vitharana and Our Power of People Party’s MP Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thera who are representing 11 government-allied political parties, All Ceylon Makkal Congress, National Muslim Alliance, Mahajana Vimukthi Sanvidhanaya and Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi are taking part in the forum.

However, Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s National People’s Power have boycotted the said conference. In addition, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), Democratic Left Front, Democratic People’s Front, Ceylon Workers’ Congress, and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress joined in to boycott the forum.