Dr. Shafi will be paid salary arrears and allowances, AG tells court

Steps are being taken to pay the salary arrears and allowances to Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, who was sent on compulsory leave from May 24, 2019, over allegations of performing illegal sterilization operations, the Attorney General informed the Appeals Court today.

A writ application filed by Dr. Shafi was taken up before Appeals Court Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawarshane conveyed this to the court while producing a letter from the Director-General of the Public Service Commission in this regard.

The letter read that Dr. Shafi should be paid the basil salary arrears, cost of living allowance, and interim allowances for the period during which he was on compulsory leave.

Further proceedings pertaining to Dr. Shafi’s writ applications have been fixed for May 31.