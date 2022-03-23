President says All-Party Conference not a political facade

President says All-Party Conference not a political facade

March 23, 2022   02:11 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the All-Party Conference, which kicked off this morning (March 23), is not a political charade.

Addressing the forum at the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State said he is hopeful that all political parties that boycotted the conference today would join in, in the future to discuss the solutions they propose and to take the country forward.

President Rajapaksa said the conference was called because he truly believes that it is the responsibility of all politicians to find solutions for the ongoing issues.

The All-Party Conference was mooted by Sri Lanka Freedom Party to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis. Each political party representing the parliament were invited by the President to participate in the conference.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, National People’s Power and C. V. Vigneswaran’s Tamil People’s National Alliance refrained from attending the discussion.

However, former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and a group of United National Party representatives, Leader of Tamil National Alliance R. Sampanthan, M.A. Sumanthiran and several other TNA members attended the All-Party Conference.

Meanwhile, all representatives of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Lanka Sama Samaja Party’s MP Tissa  Vitharana and Our Power of People Party’s MP Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thera who represented 11 government-allied political parties joined the forum.

