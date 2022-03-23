Six Sri Lankans caught entering India illegally, trying to flee economic crisis

Six Sri Lankans caught entering India illegally, trying to flee economic crisis

March 23, 2022   02:56 pm

Six Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly tried to enter India illegally - they were stranded before being rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday - are being interrogated, officials have told news agency PTI. 

Three of the six are children, officials added. 

The six Sri Lankan nationals including three children are all residents of Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan in the northern region. They were rescued from an island near Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

The Sri Lankans attempted to land at Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu but the man who brought them here illegally forced them to disembark and left them stranded on a sand dune, officials said.

One of the Sri Lankans claimed they were trying to enter India because of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. 

Increasing prices of essential goods was making it difficult to manage the situation back home, PTI quoted her as saying.

Sri Lanka is battling a foreign exchange crisis that has forced a currency devaluation and hit payments for essential imports like food, medicine and fuel.

The country has turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President says All-Party Conference is not a political charade

President says All-Party Conference is not a political charade

President says All-Party Conference is not a political charade

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

Specialist doctor who took on organic farming...

Specialist doctor who took on organic farming...

Sri Lankan arrested for forging documents for financial fraud

Sri Lankan arrested for forging documents for financial fraud

Two shipments of LP gas and fuel arriving in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Two shipments of LP gas and fuel arriving in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Will definitely provide solutions for ongoing crises - Sanjeewa Edirimanna

Will definitely provide solutions for ongoing crises - Sanjeewa Edirimanna

Crisis cannot be resolved by begging from foreign countries - Wimal

Crisis cannot be resolved by begging from foreign countries - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal