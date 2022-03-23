Advisory issued for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

March 23, 2022   03:59 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, North-central, Eastern, Uva provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya, and Mullaitivu districts, the Meteorology Department said in a weather advisory this evening (March 23).

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

