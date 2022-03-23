Customs seize 350 Kg of cocaine in shipping container

Customs seize 350 Kg of cocaine in shipping container

March 23, 2022   04:27 pm

Sri Lanka Customs has detected 350 kilograms of cocaine concealed among scrap iron in a transshipment container originating from Panama and bound for India. 

According to Sri Lanka Customs, the shipment had originated from Panama and was destined for India. 

A total of four containers declared as scrap iron had been shipped from the origin country of Panama to Belgium and then to Dubai before arriving in Sri Lanka, while they were then expected to be shipped to India.

However, the shipment was stopped and searched in Sri Lanka by the Port Control Unit, which has the authority to stop transshipment containers suspected of smuggling narcotics. 

Following the inspection, around 350 kg of cocaine was discovered inside one of the four containers.

The street value of the cocaine haul has been estimated as around Rs. 6 billion.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President says All-Party Conference is not a political charade

President says All-Party Conference is not a political charade

President says All-Party Conference is not a political charade

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

Specialist doctor who took on organic farming...

Specialist doctor who took on organic farming...

Sri Lankan arrested for forging documents for financial fraud

Sri Lankan arrested for forging documents for financial fraud

Two shipments of LP gas and fuel arriving in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Two shipments of LP gas and fuel arriving in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Will definitely provide solutions for ongoing crises - Sanjeewa Edirimanna

Will definitely provide solutions for ongoing crises - Sanjeewa Edirimanna

Crisis cannot be resolved by begging from foreign countries - Wimal

Crisis cannot be resolved by begging from foreign countries - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal

We'll take very strong actions in the future - Wimal