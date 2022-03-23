PUCSL approves power cuts for tomorrow

March 23, 2022   10:09 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved scheduled power cuts for tomorrow (March 24) as requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W will experience power cuts of 4 hours and 30 minutes between 8.30am and 5.30pm and 1 hour and 50 minutes between 5.30pm and 11.00pm.

Meanwhile the areas under Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L in the schedule will be imposed power cuts of 3 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00am and 6.00pm and 1 hour and 40 minutes between 6.00pm and 11.00pm.

