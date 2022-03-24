Three members of same family die in house fire

A father, daughter, and son-in-law died in a fire that erupted inside a house in the area of Menikkumburawatta, Katugastota early this morning (March 24).

The mother was meanwhile rushed to the Teaching Hospital in Kandy in critical condition.

According to reports, the flames have been doused, however, the house was completely gutted in the fire.

Katugastota Police has initiated investigations to uncover the cause of the fire.