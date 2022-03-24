Two more suspects arrested over Nawala filling station robbery

The Police Special Task Force has arrested two more suspects in connection with the recent robbery and assault at a filling station in Nawala.

According to the police, one of the arrestees is the son of deceased underworld figure ‘Soththi Upali’.

The duo, aged 27 and 29 years, are residents of Borella and Colombo 08 areas. They have been handed over to the Mirihana Police.



At around 3.00 a.m. on March 18, a group of five individuals wielding swords had attacked the filling station employees and robbed over Rs. 250,000 in cash.

The following day, the police managed to apprehend two other individuals, who were involved in the robbery, along with 10g and 300mg of heroin, Rs. 10,000 in cash, the three-wheeler used in the robbery, and four swords.

The suspects, aged 24 and 37, were identified as residents of Moragasmulla and Narahenpita areas.