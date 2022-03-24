Dengue cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again

March 24, 2022   01:49 pm

Sri Lanka is seeing a rapid rise in the cases of its age-old enemy dengue fever once again, the National Dengue Control Unit says.

Reportedly, the island has confirmed a total of 733 dengue patients within the past week. Sri Lanka meanwhile recorded 12,034 dengue patients in the days that have elapsed this year so far.

Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara districts have seen significantly higher figures while Jaffna District also witnessed an increase.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit, 47 MoH areas have been declared as high-risk zones for dengue fever.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President on inspection tour at Tourism Development Authority

President on inspection tour at Tourism Development Authority

President on inspection tour at Tourism Development Authority

Sajith says commodity prices went up while income decreased

Sajith says commodity prices went up while income decreased

People spending night in LP gas queues...

People spending night in LP gas queues...

Son of deceased underworld figure 'Soththi Upali' under arrest

Son of deceased underworld figure 'Soththi Upali' under arrest

'Mulu Ratama Hari Magata' manifesto presented to Malwatta, Asgiriya chief prelates

'Mulu Ratama Hari Magata' manifesto presented to Malwatta, Asgiriya chief prelates

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President expresses willingness to hold talks with diaspora

President expresses willingness to hold talks with diaspora

Restaurant owners make a request from govt

Restaurant owners make a request from govt