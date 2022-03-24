Dengue cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again

Sri Lanka is seeing a rapid rise in the cases of its age-old enemy dengue fever once again, the National Dengue Control Unit says.

Reportedly, the island has confirmed a total of 733 dengue patients within the past week. Sri Lanka meanwhile recorded 12,034 dengue patients in the days that have elapsed this year so far.

Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara districts have seen significantly higher figures while Jaffna District also witnessed an increase.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit, 47 MoH areas have been declared as high-risk zones for dengue fever.