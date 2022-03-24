Navy apprehends 16 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy seized 02 Indian trawlers along with 16 Indian fishermen while poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

They were apprehended in separate patrols carried out on the night of Wednesday (March 23).

Considering the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and threats to the biodiversity of the country’s marine environment, the Navy has been conducting regular patrols and operations to curb such illegal activities.

Accordingly, these apprehensions were made during patrols carried out by Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Northern and North Central Naval Commands, in Sri Lankan waters northwest of the islands of Delft in Jaffna and Iranativu in Mannar.

The Navy took hold of the 16 Indian fishermen who were aboard two vessels while ‘bottom trawling’ in island waters, through the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Navy also seized a stock of fish caught illegally through this fishing method.

Arrangements have been made to hand over the apprehended Indian poaching vessels and fishermen to relevant authorities.