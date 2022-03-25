Fairly heavy showers in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

A few showers may occur in the Western coastal areas during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the Island will be slight, the Met. Department said further.