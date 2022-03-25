UNPs Satyagraha campaign in Colombo today

March 25, 2022   09:48 am

The United National Party (UNP) has organized a Satyagraha campaign to urge the government to formulate a national policy to find a way out of the ongoing crises.

Speaking in this regard, UNP chairman Vajira Abeywardena said the Satyagraha campaign is being held with aim of uniting everyone to pull the country out of this abyss.

The campaign will kick off at 3.00 p.m. today (March 25) at the Hyde Park grounds in Colombo.

Abeywardena made an open invitation to the members of the public to attend the event clad in white, setting aside their party affiliations.

